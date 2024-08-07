Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 24th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSVB opened at $14.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.98. The company has a market cap of $41.83 million, a P/E ratio of 36.25 and a beta of 0.18. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.33 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter. Mid-Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 9.17%.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits.

