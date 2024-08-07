Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. Purchases 54,200 Shares of Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG) Stock

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 54,200 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $495,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,063,708 shares in the company, valued at $37,142,291.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 31st, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 75,486 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $781,280.10.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 179,414 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $1,444,282.70.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Performance

Alta Equipment Group stock opened at $8.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.70 million, a PE ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 1.69. Alta Equipment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

Alta Equipment Group Dividend Announcement

Alta Equipment Group ( NYSE:ALTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.35 million. Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Alta Equipment Group Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Alta Equipment Group’s payout ratio is -104.76%.

Institutional Trading of Alta Equipment Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 3,245,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,141,000 after buying an additional 543,500 shares in the last quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,206,000 after buying an additional 450,023 shares during the last quarter. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alta Equipment Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,721,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alta Equipment Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 347,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after acquiring an additional 209,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Alta Equipment Group by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,753,000 after acquiring an additional 105,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

About Alta Equipment Group

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

