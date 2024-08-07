Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Mincon Group (LON:MCON – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

Shares of LON MCON opened at GBX 36.25 ($0.46) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 48.25. Mincon Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32 ($0.41) and a 52 week high of GBX 86.25 ($1.10). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.00, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of £77.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 0.22.

About Mincon Group

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

