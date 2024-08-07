Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Acquired by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 60.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $57,968,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 602.7% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 5,661,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,916,000 after buying an additional 4,855,722 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,787,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,493,000 after acquiring an additional 727,837 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,410,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,758,000 after acquiring an additional 722,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,070,000. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.38 and a 12-month high of $11.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.23.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $22.78 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 11.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

