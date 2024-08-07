Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Daiwa Capital Markets

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Mobileye Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. BNP Paribas lowered Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Fox Advisors cut shares of Mobileye Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Mobileye Global from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.89.

Shares of MBLY opened at $15.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of -74.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. Mobileye Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $44.48.

Mobileye Global (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mobileye Global will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mobileye Global news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,360.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $99,072.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,153,360.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MBLY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobileye Global during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Mobileye Global by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Mobileye Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

