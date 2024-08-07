Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $68,050,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,459,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,543,000 after acquiring an additional 317,278 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 500,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,766,000 after acquiring an additional 168,401 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 816,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,470,000 after purchasing an additional 149,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 256,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,004,000 after acquiring an additional 131,076 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MHK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE MHK opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of -22.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $123.40 and its 200 day moving average is $118.78. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.02 and a 12 month high of $164.05.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mohawk Industries

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total value of $122,898.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,031.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total value of $201,132.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 755 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.78, for a total transaction of $122,898.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,299 shares in the company, valued at $2,002,031.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

