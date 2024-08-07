Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) PT Raised to $360.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 6.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on MOH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $354.00 to $353.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $420.00 to $395.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $437.00 to $430.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.00.

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 2.4 %

MOH opened at $338.72 on Monday. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $282.96 and a twelve month high of $423.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $307.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $351.19. The company has a market cap of $19.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.58.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.13. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.65 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Molina Healthcare will post 23.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total transaction of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.21, for a total value of $339,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,114,260.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow 5,340 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock worth $3,876,528 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,585,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,571,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,490,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,645,000 after purchasing an additional 14,775 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,831,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,215,000 after purchasing an additional 436,060 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,430,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,086,000 after purchasing an additional 123,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Molina Healthcare by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,665,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,361,000 after purchasing an additional 15,264 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

