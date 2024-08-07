MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $212.00

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $212.00 and last traded at $212.00, with a volume of 13489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.70.

Get MongoDB alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDB. Guggenheim upgraded shares of MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on MongoDB from $500.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 17th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on MongoDB from $490.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on MongoDB from $385.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.74.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $450.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. On average, research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,568,824.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 1,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total transaction of $416,240.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,738,393.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.29, for a total value of $36,610.02. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,568,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,179 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,989 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter worth about $326,237,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 14.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,408,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,581,037,000 after purchasing an additional 551,567 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its stake in MongoDB by 156.3% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 656,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,222,000 after purchasing an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $153,990,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 445,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,625,000 after buying an additional 232,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company provides MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premises, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.