Montauk Renewables (MNTK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Montauk Renewables has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $38.79 million for the quarter. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.58%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, analysts expect Montauk Renewables to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Montauk Renewables Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTK opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $3.38 and a 12-month high of $10.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $747.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of -0.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Montauk Renewables from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Montauk Renewables from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 11th.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that captures methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

