Mony Group Plc (LON:MONY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 206.20 ($2.64) and last traded at GBX 206.20 ($2.64), with a volume of 278369 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 217.40 ($2.78).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MONY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.77) price objective on shares of Mony Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mony Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Mony Group Stock Performance

Mony Group Cuts Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. The company has a market cap of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,627.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 226.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 231.28.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Mony Group’s payout ratio is 9,230.77%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jonathan Bewes acquired 10,000 shares of Mony Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 224 ($2.86) per share, for a total transaction of £22,400 ($28,626.20). 9.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mony Group Company Profile

Mony Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

