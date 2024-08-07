Morgan Stanley Cuts Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Price Target to $30.00

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on TDC. Bank of America lowered shares of Teradata from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teradata from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradata from $46.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradata presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.50.

Teradata Stock Down 14.2 %

TDC stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.55, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. Teradata has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $56.12.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.16. Teradata had a return on equity of 70.34% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $436.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Teradata will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Teradata

In other Teradata news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,574,849.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teradata

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teradata in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Teradata by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Teradata during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

