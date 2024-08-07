Motorcar Parts of America (MPAA) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Motorcar Parts of America has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Motorcar Parts of America alerts:

Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). Motorcar Parts of America had a positive return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $189.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.60 million. On average, analysts expect Motorcar Parts of America to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MPAA opened at $5.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.43. Motorcar Parts of America has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Motorcar Parts of America news, Director Douglas B. Trussler bought 20,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $116,319.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,548,819. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Motorcar Parts of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

Read Our Latest Report on MPAA

About Motorcar Parts of America

(Get Free Report)

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.