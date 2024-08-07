Mplx Lp (MPLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.85 on August 16th

Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, August 16th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Mplx has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years. Mplx has a dividend payout ratio of 78.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Mplx to earn $4.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.7%.

MPLX opened at $41.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.75. Mplx has a 52-week low of $34.47 and a 52-week high of $43.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MPLX shares. Barclays increased their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Mplx from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mplx has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

