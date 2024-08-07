Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Myriad Genetics updated its FY24 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.120 EPS.
Myriad Genetics Price Performance
NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.95. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99.
Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics
In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.
