Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $211.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.44 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Myriad Genetics updated its FY24 guidance to $0.08-0.12 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 0.080-0.120 EPS.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.21 and a beta of 1.95. Myriad Genetics has a 1 year low of $13.82 and a 1 year high of $28.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myriad Genetics

In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $83,487.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,978.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee Nisley Newcomer sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $156,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 142,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,574,217. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MYGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Myriad Genetics in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

