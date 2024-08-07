N-able (NABL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. N-able has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get N-able alerts:

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). N-able had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 6.27%. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.42 million. On average, analysts expect N-able to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

N-able Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NABL opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.29 and a beta of 0.47. N-able has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $15.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of N-able in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NABL

Insider Activity at N-able

In other N-able news, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 453,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Pai sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $70,823.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 551,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,300,335.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank Colletti sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $50,794.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 453,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,432 shares of company stock worth $322,736. Corporate insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. It provides software platform designed to be an integrated, enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for N-able Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N-able and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.