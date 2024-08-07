Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NMM) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 9th

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.
Navios Maritime Partners has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years. Navios Maritime Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 1.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Navios Maritime Partners to earn $19.13 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 1.0%.
Navios Maritime Partners Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NMM stock opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.90. Navios Maritime Partners has a 1 year low of $20.92 and a 1 year high of $53.83.
Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile
Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.
