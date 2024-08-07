NEAR Protocol One Day Volume Reaches $288.30 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. In the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded down 27% against the U.S. dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for about $3.77 or 0.00006614 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $4.19 billion and $288.30 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00036892 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001561 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000539 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,204,213,278 coins and its circulating supply is 1,109,438,737 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,204,123,765 with 1,109,272,090 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 3.82150693 USD and is up 3.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 432 active market(s) with $309,840,258.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

