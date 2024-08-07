Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $11.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.21% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cryoport from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised shares of Cryoport from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cryoport presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $7.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a current ratio of 10.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.71 million, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.59. Cryoport has a 52-week low of $5.32 and a 52-week high of $20.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.26.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 50.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cryoport will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 4,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $33,502.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,032 shares in the company, valued at $450,497.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zecchini sold 3,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $46,032.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,881.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,715 shares of company stock valued at $188,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in Cryoport during the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Cryoport by 52.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,477,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,211,000 after purchasing an additional 511,064 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

