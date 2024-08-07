Needham & Company LLC Lowers Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Price Target to $65.00

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.01% from the stock’s current price.

ALAB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a report on Monday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.36.

NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.94. Astera Labs has a 12 month low of $36.57 and a 12 month high of $95.21.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.41 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Astera Labs will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALAB. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $952,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter valued at about $127,268,000. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $1,143,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $44,514,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Astera Labs in the first quarter worth about $18,666,000.

Astera Labs Company Profile

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

