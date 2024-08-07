Needham & Company LLC Lowers comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Price Target to $13.50

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.00 to $13.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on comScore from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of SCOR opened at $12.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.20. comScore has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.59 and a 200 day moving average of $15.31.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($1.01). comScore had a negative net margin of 19.57% and a negative return on equity of 47.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that comScore will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in comScore stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of comScore as of its most recent SEC filing. 42.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

