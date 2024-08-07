Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.43% from the company’s current price.

YOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.40.

Clear Secure Stock Performance

Shares of YOU stock opened at $24.18 on Wednesday. Clear Secure has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clear Secure will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Clear Secure by 425.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 239,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after acquiring an additional 193,889 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $896,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,460,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,363,000 after buying an additional 211,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 119,250.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 95,400 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

