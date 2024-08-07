Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Toast (NYSE:TOST)

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.22% from the company’s current price.

TOST has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Toast from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird cut Toast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Mizuho raised Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Toast from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Toast from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $24.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.76 and a 200 day moving average of $23.53. Toast has a 12-month low of $13.77 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of -48.30 and a beta of 1.76.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. Toast had a negative return on equity of 21.45% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Toast will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,849,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,393,016. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Toast news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $27,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 2,849,709 shares in the company, valued at $68,393,016. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.55, for a total value of $2,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,530.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 368,352 shares of company stock worth $9,381,482 in the last three months. 13.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TOST. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $26,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Toast during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

