Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WIX. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wix.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Wix.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WIX opened at $157.06 on Wednesday. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $178.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $160.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.47.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $419.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,513,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 282,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,706,000 after purchasing an additional 19,104 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Wix.com by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 111,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Wix.com by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

