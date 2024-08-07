Needham & Company LLC Trims MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) Target Price to $70.00

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 42.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $75.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on shares of MoneyLion in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of MoneyLion from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.00.

Shares of ML stock opened at $48.99 on Wednesday. MoneyLion has a 52 week low of $11.86 and a 52 week high of $106.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $515.28 million, a PE ratio of -16.89 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.02.

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.27. MoneyLion had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.02%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MoneyLion will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MoneyLion news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,271 shares in the company, valued at $9,835,363.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Adam Vanwagner sold 4,478 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total value of $378,794.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,835,363.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diwakar Choubey sold 22,738 shares of MoneyLion stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $1,840,641.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 754,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,049,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,185 shares of company stock worth $8,336,133 in the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of MoneyLion in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in MoneyLion during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.43% of the company’s stock.

MoneyLion Inc, a financial technology company, provides personalized products and financial content for American consumers. The company's platform offers access to banking, borrowing, and investing solutions for customers. Its principal products include RoarMoney, an insured digital demand deposit account; Instacash, a cash advance product that gives customers early access to their recurring income deposits; Credit Builder Plus membership program; MoneyLion Investing, an online investment account that offers access to separately managed accounts invested based on model exchange-traded fund portfolios; Roundups, which provides features designed to encourage customers to establish good saving and investing habits; and MoneyLion Crypto, an online cryptocurrency account.

