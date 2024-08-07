Neo Performance Materials (NEO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect Neo Performance Materials to post earnings of C$0.05 per share for the quarter.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$164.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$177.00 million. Neo Performance Materials had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 1.48%.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Performance

TSE:NEO opened at C$7.24 on Wednesday. Neo Performance Materials has a 52 week low of C$5.50 and a 52 week high of C$9.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76. The company has a market cap of C$302.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Neo Performance Materials Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.52%. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.85%.

In related news, Director Yadin Rozov purchased 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$59,630.00. 21.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Neo Performance Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Neo Performance Materials

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets; and bonded magnets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.