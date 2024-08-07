NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,005,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432,262 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.15% of NerdWallet worth $58,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get NerdWallet alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NerdWallet during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NerdWallet by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NerdWallet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. 38.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NRDS shares. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on NerdWallet from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NerdWallet from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of NerdWallet from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NerdWallet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Insider Activity at NerdWallet

In other NerdWallet news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Samuel Yount sold 5,000 shares of NerdWallet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total transaction of $73,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,341,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,333,294.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer Ceran sold 5,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $80,788.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,556.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NerdWallet Stock Down 0.6 %

NerdWallet stock opened at $10.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $834.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.18 and a beta of 1.46. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.38 and a 52-week high of $17.30.

NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). NerdWallet had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NerdWallet, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NerdWallet Profile

(Free Report)

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada. Its platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as through NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NerdWallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NerdWallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.