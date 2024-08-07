NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,681 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in NetApp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 101,307 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NetApp by 65,140.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 88,615 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,812,000 after buying an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. 92.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on NTAP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NetApp from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NetApp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.81.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.27. NetApp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.82 and a 1-year high of $135.01.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.32. NetApp had a return on equity of 114.54% and a net margin of 15.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.83%.

NetApp declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 22,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.46, for a total transaction of $2,848,120.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 64,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,387,583.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.33, for a total value of $424,518.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,458,565.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,786 shares of company stock valued at $5,395,146 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

