Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $23.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 91.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Get Neumora Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on NMRA. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho started coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMRA

Neumora Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NMRA opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Neumora Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.68.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.37). As a group, research analysts predict that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Neumora Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,354,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $8,715,000. Artal Group S.A. boosted its position in Neumora Therapeutics by 14.5% during the first quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,924,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,206,000 after purchasing an additional 371,350 shares in the last quarter. Addis & Hill Inc purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,187,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $2,819,000. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neumora Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neumora Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neumora Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.