NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
NewMarket Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $542.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $436.90 and a 12-month high of $650.00.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%.
About NewMarket
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
