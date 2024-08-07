NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NYSE NEU opened at $542.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $533.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $570.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $436.90 and a 12-month high of $650.00.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEU. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 64.5% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 51 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 1,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NewMarket during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of NewMarket by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

