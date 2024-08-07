Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Newpark Resources Stock Performance

NR stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $682.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53 and a beta of 2.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Newpark Resources has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $8.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NR shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Newpark Resources in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.