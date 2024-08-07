NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.25, Zacks reports. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $18.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

Get NexPoint Real Estate Finance alerts:

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $13.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.93. The company has a market cap of $241.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 296.17 and a current ratio of 296.17. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $17.84.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -363.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NREF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NexPoint Real Estate Finance

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

(Get Free Report)

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first-lien mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, convertible notes, multifamily properties, and common equity investments, as well as multifamily and single-family rental commercial mortgage-backed securities securitizations, multifamily structured credit risk notes, and mortgage-backed securities or target assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.