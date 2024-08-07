Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.69 on August 23rd

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 1.69 per share on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group has raised its dividend by an average of 34.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Nexstar Media Group has a dividend payout ratio of 40.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Nexstar Media Group to earn $19.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ NXST opened at $172.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. Nexstar Media Group has a 12 month low of $132.30 and a 12 month high of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $166.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.29%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group will post 27.62 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Loop Capital upgraded Nexstar Media Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Nexstar Media Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Nexstar Media Group

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,819.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,071.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.43, for a total value of $72,497.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,275,659.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,597 in the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.