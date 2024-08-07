Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th.
Northeast Bank has a payout ratio of 0.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.
Northeast Bank Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NBN opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.64. Northeast Bank has a 12-month low of $42.43 and a 12-month high of $74.85.
About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in Maine. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.
