Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) CFO Sells $709,657.00 in Stock

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Buckley sold 4,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $709,657.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,419 shares in the company, valued at $20,802,382.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.18, for a total transaction of $329,729.40.

On Friday, July 12th, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.19, for a total transaction of $311,447.70.

On Monday, July 1st, Robert Buckley sold 1,830 shares of Novanta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $294,794.70.

NASDAQ:NOVT opened at $170.19 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.11 and its 200-day moving average is $165.25. Novanta Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.20 and a 1-year high of $187.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Novanta ( NASDAQ:NOVT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $230.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.85 million. Novanta had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Novanta’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Novanta by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,861,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,860,000 after buying an additional 45,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Novanta by 299.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after purchasing an additional 46,430 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Novanta by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 310,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,212,000 after purchasing an additional 133,138 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 10,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. 98.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides precision medicine and manufacturing, medical solutions, and robotics and automation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Precision Medicine and Manufacturing, Medical Solutions, and Robotics and Automation.

