NULS (NULS) Price Hits $0.23 on Exchanges

NULS (NULS) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. NULS has a market cap of $25.68 million and approximately $1.15 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000410 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, NULS has traded 21.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,471,298 coins and its circulating supply is 109,362,670 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

