Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Position Lowered by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) by 81.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,194 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Nuvalent were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at $18,831,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its stake in Nuvalent by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 112,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after purchasing an additional 26,918 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,301,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,406,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Nuvalent by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,331,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,951,000 after buying an additional 502,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Nuvalent

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $2,469,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,424,698 shares in the company, valued at $93,802,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total value of $2,469,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,424,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,802,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Darlene Noci sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.22, for a total transaction of $386,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,426. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,728,310. Insiders own 12.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NUVL shares. Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 target price on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.33.

Nuvalent Stock Performance

Nuvalent stock opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.53 and a beta of 1.28. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.86 and a 1 year high of $89.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuvalent Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

