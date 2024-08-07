Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $54.99

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $54.99 and last traded at $54.99, with a volume of 299996 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.31.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $49.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 524,340 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $31,329,315.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 248,542,468 shares in the company, valued at $14,850,412,463. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after acquiring an additional 19,586,612 shares in the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,601,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,880,000. Scharf Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,744,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532,847 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

