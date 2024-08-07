Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Old Port Advisors grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 6,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.9% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Aire Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% in the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,274 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total value of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,132,665.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.22, for a total transaction of $3,897,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,258,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,132,665.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $158.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.