ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ON24 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ONTF opened at $5.82 on Wednesday. ON24 has a fifty-two week low of $5.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $243.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). ON24 had a negative net margin of 28.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $37.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other ON24 news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,614.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CRO James Blackie sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 457,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,895,614.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 17,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.03, for a total transaction of $106,917.93. Following the sale, the insider now owns 736,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,191.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,679 shares of company stock valued at $348,674. 32.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in ON24 by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 29,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at $440,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

