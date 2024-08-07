OncoCyte (OCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%.
OncoCyte Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCX
About OncoCyte
OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OncoCyte
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Why AST SpaceMobile Stock is a Must-Watch in 2024
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Tenet Healthcare Stock Sees Strong Gains from Acute Care Boom
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Medical Technology Stock Benefits from Rising Acute Care Demand
Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.