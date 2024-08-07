OncoCyte (OCX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 135.45% and a negative net margin of 2,905.14%.

OncoCyte Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.92. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.06.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

