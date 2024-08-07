Oncternal Therapeutics (ONCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post earnings of ($3.03) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.88) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.18 million. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 107.67% and a negative net margin of 3,160.73%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($4.00) EPS. On average, analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics to post $-12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONCT opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.36. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.09 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

