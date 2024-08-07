One Stop Systems (OSS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. One Stop Systems has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $12.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect One Stop Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

One Stop Systems stock opened at $2.19 on Wednesday. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $4.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its 200 day moving average is $2.68. The company has a market cap of $45.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.20.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

