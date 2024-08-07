ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Announces Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.920-4.920 EPS.

ONEOK stock opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $86.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OKE shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

