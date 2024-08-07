ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Announces Earnings Results

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. ONEOK updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.920-4.920 EPS.
ONEOK Price Performance
ONEOK stock opened at $82.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.41 and a 200-day moving average of $78.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $86.20.
ONEOK Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.81%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.09%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OKE
About ONEOK
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ONEOK
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Stocks Slide: Trillions Lost, More Downside Ahead?
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Lucid Group Stock Gains Traction, But Its Stock Price Won’t
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- 3 Promising Small-Cap AI Stocks for the Next Market Rally
Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.