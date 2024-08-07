Ontology Gas (ONG) Hits Market Cap of $106.08 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 17% against the US dollar. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000477 BTC on popular exchanges. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $106.08 million and approximately $6.58 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,693,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a robust blockchain platform designed for real-world applications, aiming to enable seamless collaboration between blockchain and existing systems. It offers tools for identity verification, data exchange, and business processes. Created by the Chinese company Onchain, led by Da Hongfei and Erik Zhang, Ontology expands blockchain’s potential beyond cryptocurrencies for business adoption. Ontology Gas ($ONG) is the platform’s utility token, used for transactions, smart contracts, and computational tasks on the Ontology network. It also incentivizes participation and network maintenance by being generated and distributed to ONT token holders who stake their tokens. This supports the platform’s sustainability and growth.”

