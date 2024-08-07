OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th.

OP Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.7% per year over the last three years. OP Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OP Bancorp to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ OPBK opened at $11.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. OP Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.59 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average is $10.11.

OP Bancorp ( NASDAQ:OPBK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. OP Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $38.54 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that OP Bancorp will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on OP Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It offers demand, checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial real estate, small business administration, commercial and industrial business, single-family residential, term, consumer, and home mortgage loans; trade financing products; and letters of credit, and SWIFT and export advice.

