OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barrington Research

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Barrington Research in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.36% from the stock’s current price.

Get OPENLANE alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of OPENLANE from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on OPENLANE from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OPENLANE

OPENLANE Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

NYSE KAR opened at $16.97 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.44. OPENLANE has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 6,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $108,540.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $432,079.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in OPENLANE by 257.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 45,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OPENLANE by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 350,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,818,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in OPENLANE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OPENLANE by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 876,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,539,000 after buying an additional 18,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About OPENLANE

(Get Free Report)

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OPENLANE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPENLANE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.