Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (OPY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on August 23rd

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. (NYSE:OPY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th.

Oppenheimer has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years.

Oppenheimer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OPY opened at $48.88 on Wednesday. Oppenheimer has a one year low of $32.82 and a one year high of $58.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $504.88 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oppenheimer ( NYSE:OPY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $330.59 million during the quarter. Oppenheimer had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.33%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oppenheimer

In other Oppenheimer news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $180,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Evan Behrens sold 4,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.65, for a total transaction of $180,056.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,875 shares in the company, valued at $212,793.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dennis P. Mcnamara sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total transaction of $307,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,060,521.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Company Profile

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company provides brokerage services covering corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

