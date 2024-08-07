Oppenheimer Trims IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) Target Price to $53.00

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Oppenheimer from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target suggests a potential upside of 47.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BTIG Research raised their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEAYA Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.33.

IDEAYA Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ IDYA opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.87. IDEAYA Biosciences has a one year low of $21.24 and a one year high of $47.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.14). IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 483.05% and a negative return on equity of 20.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEAYA Biosciences

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Yujiro S. Hata sold 56,711 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total value of $2,359,744.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 677,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,206,878.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Anthony White sold 28,500 shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,032,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 119,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,832,228 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IDEAYA Biosciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,225.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 723.5% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

About IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, discovers and develops targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics in the United States. The company's products in development include IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations; IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions, such as non-small cell lung, bladder, gastric, and esophageal cancers; IDE161, a poly ADP-ribose glycohydrolase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat tumors with homologous recombination deficiency (HRD), and other genetic or molecular signatures; GSK101, a Pol Theta Helicase inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of tumors with BRCA or other homologous recombination, and HRD mutations; and Werner Helicase inhibitors for tumors with high microsatellite instability.

Further Reading

