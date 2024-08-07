OptimizeRx (OPRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect OptimizeRx to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.16). OptimizeRx had a negative net margin of 23.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $19.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect OptimizeRx to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
OptimizeRx Stock Performance
NASDAQ:OPRX opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.32 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. OptimizeRx has a 1 year low of $6.92 and a 1 year high of $16.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $12.08.
About OptimizeRx
OptimizeRx Corporation, a digital health technology company, enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. It offers various tech-enabled marketing solutions through its Artificial Intelligence-generated Dynamic Audience and Activation Platform, which enables customers to execute traditional marketing campaigns on its proprietary digital point-of-care network, as well as dynamic marketing campaigns that optimize audiences in real time to increase the value of treatment information for healthcare professionals and patients in response to clinical care events.
