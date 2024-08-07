Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.20

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.20 and traded as high as $32.58. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $32.09, with a volume of 64,676 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ORRF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Hovde Group increased their price target on Orrstown Financial Services from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Orrstown Financial Services in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $344.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.46 and its 200-day moving average is $27.20.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 million. Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from Orrstown Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORRF. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,227 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Orrstown Financial Services during the second quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

